Police search for man who allegedly assaulted underage girl in Riverside park

Police in the city of Riverside are searching for a man wanted for allegedly assaulting an underaged girl at a community center back in April.

According to the Riverside Police Department, the assault happened back on April 15. Around 2:26 p.m. that day, the suspect showed up to the Orange Terrace Park Community Center and assaulted the young girl. Police say the suspect arrived at the park on his bike. Police estimate the suspect to be in his early 20s, and that he was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, dark shorts, black and red high-top sneakers, and a black backpack.

The Riverside Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Melissa Brazil at (951) 353-7213 or mbrazil@riversideca.gov, or Detective Edward Vazquez at (951) 353-7136 or evazquez@riversideca.gov..