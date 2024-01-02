Man charged with 'bait-and-switch' Airbnb scam in California, across US

A man is facing charges of wire fraud and identity theft, among others, after officials said he scammed vacationers looking for short-term rentals on platforms like Airbnb.

Shray Goel has been charged with what's described in a recent federal indictment as a "double-booking-bait-and-switch

scheme."

"It's a pretty big scam," said Faye Barnouw, a regional director with the Federal Trade Commission, one that she said "is pretty well orchestrated."

According to the indictment, Goel and others would overbook rentals, pitting guests against each other.

"What they're doing is seeking a bidding war between these prospective guests," said Steve McFarland a Los Angeles & Silicon Valley CEO with the Better Business Bureau. "Now, they'll take the highest bidder and then the losing bidder, if you will, they get placed into some subpar properties nearby."

SUGGESTED: Woodland Hills couple says they were hit by Airbnb scam

According to the court documents, the scheme involved hundreds of properties throughout the United States, including several in Southern California, in Malibu and Los Angeles.

"There were some real properties, and they're continuing to offer them for rental even after they've been booked,' Barnouw said. "There were some fake properties where the addresses don't even exist."

And, as he's seen in past scams, McFarland said that's when the unsuspecting guest gets scammed and tagged with cancelation fees. He said the Better Business Bureau has been hearing about these sorts of schemes for years.

"It's kind of a situation here where they are capitalizing on these unsuspecting victims thinking they're going to get this property and they've been swindled," McFarland said.

SUGGESTED: Motels, short-term rentals in LA required to get police permit under proposed ordinance

"There are things we do recommend [like] looking at the listing, seeing if there are reviews," Barnouw said. "One thing I saw in the indictment is the allegation that if there were negative reviews they would delist the property and list it again, so it would have a clean history and wouldn't have any negative reviews."

In a statement to FOX 11, Airbnb said it's platform is "built on trust, and bad actors have no place in our community. We supported the US Attorney’s Office and the FBI throughout their investigation to help ensure accountability, and we are thankful to them for their work."

Goel was arrested and later released on bond. Airbnb said he has been removed from their platform. No court date has been set, and the U.S. Attorneys office said it's still investigating.

The Federal Trade Commission says if you’re concerned that you’ve been a victim of fraud, you can reach out to them at 1-877-FTC-HELP (382-4357), or go to ftc.gov and go to their "report fraud" portal.