Man breaks into Koreatown home, throws boiling water on woman

A woman in Koreatown suffered serious burns after a man who broke into her home splashed boiling water on her.

The victim's friend told FOX 11 the attack happened as soon as the woman, Nicole Lucas, opened the door.

"He was standing in the kitchen holding a kitchen knife. He's lunged towards Davis, Nicole's boyfriend, from like two or three feet away, trying to stab him. This man clearly was not in his right mind," explained Nicole's friend Sami Ghomeshi.

The attack happened after Nicole and her boyfriend returned after a night of celebrating her birthday around midnight on January 5.

"Nicole started screaming for help and trying to get their two dogs, who had been inside the entire time," Sami said.

The suspect left a mess in the apartment, even defecating on the flood.

"It was just a nightmare to come home to, especially on her birthday," Nicole's friend said.

A GoFundMe page has been launched for Nicole. The money will go towards first month's rent, deposits and other fees they have to pay for breaking the existing lease. On top of that, the victim will need to deal with attorney fees, moving expenses, storage fees and other expenses, her friend explained.

Officials did not release the identity of the man suspected of attacking Nicole.