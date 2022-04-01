Man attempts to kidnap 13-year-old girl walking home from school in Anaheim

article

Police investigators in Anaheim sought the public’s help identifying the man responsible for the alleged attempted kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl.

Around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, the Anaheim Police Department received several calls regarding a man who attempted to force the teen into a pickup truck near Magnolia High School in the 2600 block of West Ball Road.

Officials say the victim is a student at Dale Jr. High School and was walking home when she observed the suspect sitting in a parked truck. He then got out of the vehicle, approached her, and shoved her into the passenger side of the truck.

Several people in the area who witnessed the terrifying encounter contacted authorities. A short time later, the suspect released the victim and drove away.

Thankfully, the victim did not sustain any injuries.

The suspect was described by Anaheim PD as a 25-year-old Hispanic man, with a thin build, short thin hair, and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie. His vehicle is a white pickup truck, possibly a Toyota Tundra or a Ford F-150, with a gray tool rack in the bed of the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Anaheim PD Detective Jacob Medina at 714-765-1419 or OC Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

