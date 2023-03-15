Man attacked with hatchet at Planet Fitness in Corona

article

A man was hospitalized after being attacked with a hatchet and knife at a Planet Fitness in Corona.

Corona Police officers responded to the gym on Grand Oaks and Cajalco Rd. around 9:20 a.m. on March 14 after receiving reports of an assault. When the first officer arrived on scene, he noticed several people holding down the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Ronald Chand.

According to police, Chand approached the 41-year-old victim in the parking lot and assaulted him with a hatchet and knife. The two then ended up inside the Planet Fitness where Chand held the victim at knifepoint. Police say several bystanders intervened and held the suspect on the ground till police arrived.

Credit: Rachel Wolfe

The victim suffered several stab wounds to his upper body and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Chand was also transported to the hospital for treatment. He was then booked for attempted murder with bail set at $1,000,000.

It's unclear if the two men knew eachother.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Corona Police Department Detective Bureau, Detective Ryan Eddy at (951) 739-4869 or email Ryan.Eddy@coronaca.gov.