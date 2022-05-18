Man assaulted in Riverside County home invasion robbery

Authorities are investigating after a man was injured during a home invasion robbery in Perris overnight.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, it happened just before 3:30 a.m. at a home in the 22900 block of Beatty Road in the county area of Perris known as Good Hope.

Authorities said between three and four suspects broke into the home and assaulted a man before taking some personal belongings.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

According to officials, one of the suspects may be injured as they found a blood trail leading out of the home.

The getaway vehicle is described as black Chevy pickup truck.

No suspect information has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.