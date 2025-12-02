Man who allegedly hurled Molotov cocktails at Los Angeles Federal Building arrested: DHS

The Brief A 54-year-old man was arrested for throwing Molotov cocktails at a USCIS building in Los Angeles, shouting anti-ICE sentiments. Jose Francisco Jovel, with a criminal record spanning decades, was armed with knives and a Leatherman tool, officials said. The attack highlights a growing trend of assaults on DHS law enforcement, amid rising threats against ICE officers.



A man with a long criminal history was arrested after attempting to attack a federal office in downtown Los Angeles with Molotov cocktails while shouting anti-ICE sentiments, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

What we know:

Jose Francisco Jovel, of Los Angeles, was arrested Monday morning outside the building at 300 N. Los Angeles St., the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced.

According to officials, Jovel, 54, arrived at the USCIS building armed with multiple Molotov cocktails.

He then allegedly shouted anti-ICE comments at officers before throwing two Molotov cocktails at them.

Jovel was taken into custody. He was also found carrying four knives and a Leatherman tool.

Officials said the bottles were not lit and there were no reports of injuries or damage.

At least a portion of the building was evacuated while police conducted an investigation, and Los Angeles Street was closed between Temple and Aliso streets. The area was cleared by about 11 a.m.

Initial reports on Monday suggested that the fire department had responded to a medical call that turned into a hazardous materials investigation due to a substance found on the person at the scene.

What they're saying:

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin commented, "This was a clear and deliberate attack on federal law enforcement, and it is emblematic of the constant attacks these brave men and women endure day in and day out as they put their lives on the line to arrest murderers, rapists, and gang members."

She emphasized the consequences of hateful rhetoric and assured that anyone who assaults law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

The backstory:

According to the DHS, Jovel has a criminal record spanning nearly four decades, including charges of attempted murder in 1987, robbery with a firearm in 1991, and molesting a victim under 18 in 2007.

This attack follows a recent fatal ambush shooting of two National Guardsmen in Washington D.C.

ICE officers are currently facing a 1,150% increase in assaults and an 8,000% increase in death threats, reflecting the heightened risks and challenges faced by law enforcement personnel, according to the DHS.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if Jovel has an attorney. The Federal Public Defender’s Office didn’t immediately respond to a phone call asking if one of its attorneys is representing him.