Man arrested in Mexico for Ventura County woman's murder
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect was arrested in Mexico in connection with the murder of a woman in Ventura County, according to the district attorney's office.
What we know:
On May 31 at approximately 9 p.m., the Sheriff's Dispatch received multiple calls reporting a possible murder at a residence in the 12000 block of Sisar Road in the unincorporated area of Santa Paula.
When deputies arrived, they found the victim, Carolyn NinoDeRivera, dead in the home. Evidence at the scene indicated she was a victim of homicide, officials said.
Investigators with the Sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau took over the investigation and quickly identified Christian Hillairet as a person of interest.
Dig deeper:
On June 1, investigators learned that Hillairet had crossed the San Ysidro border into Mexico.
Three days later, Hillairet was located by federal agents in Rosarito, Baja California, and taken into custody.
On June 4, Mexican authorities released custody of Hillairet to the U.S. Marshals Service, who then released Hillairet to Ventura County sheriff's office investigators.
Hillairet was transported back to Ventura County where he was booked on June 5 for NinoDeRivera's murder.
What you can do:
Ventura County Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for information which leads to the arrest and criminal complaint against the person(s) responsible for this crime.
Callers can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.