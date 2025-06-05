Man arrested in Mexico for Ventura County woman's murder

article

The Brief A woman was found murdered in Santa Paula on May 31, 2025. Christian Hillairet was identified as a suspect and fled to Mexico. Hillairet was arrested in Mexico and has been booked in Ventura County for murder.



A suspect was arrested in Mexico in connection with the murder of a woman in Ventura County, according to the district attorney's office.

What we know:

On May 31 at approximately 9 p.m., the Sheriff's Dispatch received multiple calls reporting a possible murder at a residence in the 12000 block of Sisar Road in the unincorporated area of Santa Paula.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim, Carolyn NinoDeRivera, dead in the home. Evidence at the scene indicated she was a victim of homicide, officials said.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau took over the investigation and quickly identified Christian Hillairet as a person of interest.

Dig deeper:

On June 1, investigators learned that Hillairet had crossed the San Ysidro border into Mexico.

Three days later, Hillairet was located by federal agents in Rosarito, Baja California, and taken into custody.

On June 4, Mexican authorities released custody of Hillairet to the U.S. Marshals Service, who then released Hillairet to Ventura County sheriff's office investigators.

Hillairet was transported back to Ventura County where he was booked on June 5 for NinoDeRivera's murder.

What you can do:

Ventura County Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for information which leads to the arrest and criminal complaint against the person(s) responsible for this crime.

Callers can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.