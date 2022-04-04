Man arrested for trying to rape child at Long Beach Denny's

A man was in custody Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting a child in Long Beach, authorities said.

Jimmie Kirkwood, 33, was booked on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old, assault with the intention to commit rape and false imprisonment, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Kirkwood was being held on $100,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

According to police, officers responded at 1:40 a.m. Sunday to a report of "a sexual assault of a minor" in the 600 block of Long Beach Boulevard. Police said only the alleged assault took place at an unspecified business, but the Long Beach Post reported that it occurred at a Denny's restaurant.

"Through the preliminary investigation, officers determined a Good Samaritan became aware of the incident as it was occurring and sought help," police said. "Several citizens detained the suspect until LBPD arrived on scene. Officers contacted the suspect and discovered he had stab wounds on his body."

Kirkwood was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.

"At this time, it is unknown if the suspect sustained injuries during this incident or during an unrelated incident," police said. "The investigation to determine how he sustained the injuries is ongoing."

