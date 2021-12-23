Man arrested for kidnapping, sex with minor; Glendale PD say Gascón's office recommended $0 bail

article

Glendale Police on Monday arrested a 21-year-old man for charges including kidnapping and having sex with a minor.

Simon Lopez, a transient, was charged with unlawful sex with a minor, oral copulation of a minor, domestic violence, contact with a minor for sexual offense, and possession of child porn.

Glendale PD's Chief of Police Carl Povilaitis said that the office of LA County District Attorney George Gascón recommended bail be set at $0, but a $100,000 bail hold was set. The recommended bail was due to LA County’s emergency "Zero-Dollar" bail order.

The criminal investigation began on Dec. 3 around 5:30 p.m. when officers assigned to Glendale PD’s patrol bureau responded to the 1800 block of Camino San Rafael regarding a confrontation between a minor and an adult male. Officers learned that the man was seen physically assaulting a minor before fleeing the area in a vehicle.

Detectives took over the investigation and learned that Lopez had been engaging in a romantic relationship with a minor under the age of 15. He also had a non-local warrant out for his arrest.

Lopez was located and arrested on Dec. 20 in a residential neighborhood on the 21000 block of Roscoe Blvd. in Canoga Park.

Glendale Police said it is unknown if Lopez has been involved with other minors. If you or your child has been in contact with Lopez via social media or another platform, you're asked to contact the Glendale Police Department’s Assaults Bureau by calling 818-548-3106.

