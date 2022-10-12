Man arrested for allegedly robbing 4 LA County banks in 2 months

A 32-year-old man who allegedly robbed four banks over a two-month period was arrested in Long Beach Wednesday.

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department learned of the robberies, which occurred close to one another and involved a suspect giving a demand note to a teller before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

The LASD also noted that the crimes involved the same suspect and vehicle descriptions.

The department, in cooperation with the Bell Police Department, was able to identify the suspect as Devon Neal and arrested him early Wednesday morning at his residence in the 6300 block of Rahn Avenue, near Jordan Plus High School in Long Beach.

Neal was booked into the LASD's Lakewood station jail and was being held on $50,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in Los Cerritos Municipal Court on Friday.

The LASD is investigating to determine if Neal is responsible for other bank robberies that have occurred in Southern California, and anyone with relevant information was asked to contact the LASD Major Crimes Bureau at BRTF@LASD.org. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222- 8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.