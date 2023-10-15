Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping teen in Gardena

article

A Gardena man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a girl in Moreno Valley, according to authorities.

It happened Saturday around 7:16 a.m. near the 12000 block of Frederick Street.

An investigation revealed the teen girl met the suspect, 42-year-old Chance Willis, near the location and he forced her to go to Gardena against her will.

Authorities said the girl was tracked to Gardena and local police were notified. The victim was rescued and Willis was arrested for kidnapping.

He is being held on $250,000 bail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Investigator Allen of the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station at 951–486–6700