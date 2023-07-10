Man arrested for alleged arson at LA City Hall

article

A man was arrested for allegedly setting a fire at Los Angeles City Hall over the weekend, police said Monday.

Carlos Tercero-Maradiaga, 36, was arrested about 6:15 p.m. Sunday in the downtown Los Angeles area, and he was booked on suspicion of arson, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The fire was reported about 8 p.m. Saturday, according to the LAPD.

"The suspect broke a second-floor window and set fire to an interior office at the Los Angeles City Hall, located at First Street and Main Street," the LAPD said in a statement. "The fire was immediately contained, and no injuries were sustained during the incident.

"Los Angeles Fire Department Arson Investigators confirmed an accelerant was used to commit the arson," police said. "At this point, there is no indication that this arson is related to any other arson or crime series."

According to the Los Angeles Times, the fire started in the office of Chief Legislative Analyst Sharon Tso, who confirmed there was a fire in her office but said she was unable to speak further because the investigation was ongoing.