Suspect arrested after shots fired during vigil for slain teen at Culver City High School

The Brief Chyler Paton, a recent graduate of Culver City High School, was shot and killed during a pool party in Torrance. Shots were fired during a vigil for the slain teen. The identified suspect in the vigil shooting was arrested and booked for attempted murder.



A suspect was arrested and booked for attempted murder after shots were fired during a vigil for a slain teen at Culver City High School, officials announced Thursday.

What we know:

On Tuesday, June 24, hundreds of people gathered on the football field at Culver City High School to honor Chyler Paton, a 17-year-old who was shot and killed at a graduation party.

Around 7:50 p.m., officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired in the 11000 block of Franklin Avenue. Patrol officers were in the area and arrived at the scene within two minutes, officials said.

Arriving officers discovered at some point during the event, some vigil attendees got into a fight and one of them pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots.

Thankfully, no one was struck by the gunfire.

Detectives identified a suspect and then obtained search warrants after conducting surveillance and following leads.

The following night, detectives observed the identified suspect going into a vehicle that was driven by a 17-year-old girl near the intersection of 58th Street and Vermont in South Los Angeles’ Vermont-Slauson neighborhood. A short time later, they conducted a traffic stop on 6th Avenue.

Investigators said the driver was detained and the suspect was taken into custody without incident. He was taken to the Culver City Police Department where he was booked for attempted murder.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Those with more information about the case are asked to contact the Culver City PD Watch Commander at 310-253-6202.

What we don't know:

The name of the suspect was not released by authorities.

17-year-old boy killed at graduation party in Torrance

The backstory:

Chyler Paton (GoFundMe)

On the evening of Wednesday, June 18, officers with the Torrance Police Department received a call regarding shots from the 23000 block of Huber Avenue, located near the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard and Walnut Streets.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered shell casings and a victim who was nonresponsive.

Paramedics attempted lifesaving efforts. However, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man found shot dead in Torrance neighborhood

Later in the investigation, the victim was identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner as 17-year-old Chyler Paton. His cause of death was listed as a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators said the shooting happened at a pool party after the graduation ceremony.

He was set to attend California State University, Dominguez Hills, in the fall.

No arrests have been announced in the deadly shooting.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Paton family.