Recent Culver City HS graduate identified as victim of fatal shooting in Torrance

A recent high school graduate was identified by authorities as the victim of a deadly shooting in Torrance.

What we know:

Officers with the Torrance Police Department received a call regarding shots from the 23000 block of Huber Avenue, located near the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard and Walnut Streets.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered shell casings and a victim who was nonresponsive.

Paramedics attempted lifesaving efforts. However, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later in the investigation, the victim was identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner as 17-year-old Chyler Paton. His cause of death was listed as a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators said the shooting happened at a pool party after the graduation ceremony.

He was set to attend California State University, Dominguez Hills, in the fall.

No arrests have been announced in the deadly shooting.

Shots ring out during Chyler Paton’s vigil

On Wednesday, the Culver City Police Department held a press conference addressing Paton’s passing and another incident that has impacted the Culver City High community.

On the night of Tuesday, June 24, a vigil was held on the school football field in honor of Chyler.

Between 200 and 300 people showed up and at some point, officials said a fight broke out and shots were fired near campus.

No injuries were reported.

While an adult was found to be an illegal possession of a firearm near the scene, officers determined they were not involved in the shooting near the vigil.

"Acts of violence will not be tolerated in our community, and we will work tirelessly in partnership with our community to investigate this crime and hold those responsible accountable," Culver City PD said in a statement.

Those with information about the shooting near the school are asked to call the Culver City Police Watch Commander at 310-253-6202.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe has been set up for Paton’s family.

"His friends and family are a testament to Chyler's kind heart. A loving son, brother, classmate, and teammate, Chyler's unexpected passing has left not only his family, but his friends and our community, devastated by the loss of this rising star. In the midst of such heavy grief, please send a message to Ty and her family through a financial contribution to show we deeply care and want to support her and honor Chyler. Let's come together to help with her family's large expenses during this time," the GoFundMe read.