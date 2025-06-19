Man found shot dead in Torrance neighborhood
TORRANCE, Calif. - Torrance homicide detectives were investigating after a man was found shot to death on Wednesday night.
What we know:
Just before 9 a.m. on June 18, the Torrance Police Department received a shots fired call from the 23000 block of Huber Avenue, near the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard and Walnut Street.
When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered shell casings and a victim who was nonresponsive.
Paramedics with the Torrance Fire Department attempted lifesaving efforts. However, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
The name of the shooting victim has not been released and a description of the suspect was not available.
What you can do:
Any witnesses or those who could provide information about the investigation are asked to contact Torrance PD at 310-328-3456.
The Source: Information from the Torrance Police Department.