Man found shot dead in Torrance neighborhood

The Brief A man was found gunned down in a Torrance neighborhood on the night of Wednesday, June 18. A description of the suspect was not available. Those with information are asked to contact Torrance PD.



Torrance homicide detectives were investigating after a man was found shot to death on Wednesday night.

What we know:

Just before 9 a.m. on June 18, the Torrance Police Department received a shots fired call from the 23000 block of Huber Avenue, near the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard and Walnut Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered shell casings and a victim who was nonresponsive.

Paramedics with the Torrance Fire Department attempted lifesaving efforts. However, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The name of the shooting victim has not been released and a description of the suspect was not available.

What you can do:

Any witnesses or those who could provide information about the investigation are asked to contact Torrance PD at 310-328-3456.