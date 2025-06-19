Expand / Collapse search

Man found shot dead in Torrance neighborhood

Published  June 19, 2025 7:33am PDT
Torrance
The Brief

    • A man was found gunned down in a Torrance neighborhood on the night of Wednesday, June 18.
    • A description of the suspect was not available. 
    • Those with information are asked to contact Torrance PD. 

TORRANCE, Calif. - Torrance homicide detectives were investigating after a man was found shot to death on Wednesday night. 

What we know:

Just before 9 a.m. on June 18, the Torrance Police Department received a shots fired call from the 23000 block of Huber Avenue, near the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard and Walnut Street. 

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered shell casings and a victim who was nonresponsive. 

Paramedics with the Torrance Fire Department attempted lifesaving efforts. However, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

What we don't know:

The name of the shooting victim has not been released and a description of the suspect was not available. 

What you can do:

Any witnesses or those who could provide information about the investigation are asked to contact Torrance PD at 310-328-3456. 

The Source: Information from the Torrance Police Department. 

