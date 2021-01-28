Man armed with a knife fatally shot by police in South LA

An investigation was underway after a man was shot and killed by police gunfire in South Los Angeles late Wednesday night, officials said.

The man was shot inside his vehicle near the intersection of Vermont Avenue and 40th Place located in the Vermont Square neighborhood around 10:30 p.m.

Two officers with the Los Angeles Police Department Southwest Division were called to the scene after a man called 911 to report an assault with an armed suspect.

LAPD said the suspect was involved in another altercation with his alleged girlfriend when they arrived. He was armed with a knife when police opened fire into the vehicle, the department said.

"We know there were at least two officers at the scene. What will happen to determine whether one or both fired is again, they will be interviewed. But we also do other things like collect the casings and we do what’s called a mag count with those officers where there’s a capacity in their magazines and we count the magazines," said LAPD Public Information Officer Meghan Aguilar.

No further details were immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.

