79-year-old woman robbed at gunpoint while walking dog in Culver City

Authorities are investigating after an elderly woman was robbed while walking her dog in Culver City over the weekend.

It happened on Sunday around 1:20 a.m. in the area near Jefferson Boulevard and Indian Wood Road.

According to police, the 79-year-old victim was sitting on a fire hydrant after walking her dog and was approached from behind by an armed man dressed in all black clothing. The suspect wrapped his arm around her neck and shoved her to the ground, forcefully removing her cell phone which was attached to a lanyard around her neck, police said The suspect then ripped the victim's fanny pack containing cash and keys from her waist and ran away from the scene.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene.

A suspect description was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Culver City Police Department at 310-253-6202.



