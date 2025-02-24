Mammoth Mountain ski patroller dies days after being caught in avalanche

The Brief Ski patroller Claire Murphy died after being caught in an avalanche on Lincoln Mountain. Another ski patroller she was with was located unharmed. The avalanche occurred as a powerful storm brought rain and snow to Southern California.



A ski patroller at Mammoth Mountain died days after being caught in an avalanche, resort officials announced.

What we know:

Claire Murphy and another ski patroller were injured on February 14 after being caught in an avalanche on Lincoln Mountain.

Rescue teams used beacon technology to locate the two individuals. The first ski patroller was found uninjured. Once Murphy was found, she was transported to Mammoth Hospital with serious injuries and later flown out of the area for further care.

On February 22, resort officials said she passed away from her injuries.

Weather Conditions

The backstory:

Officials said the slide occurred during avalanche mitigation work in an area called "The Avy Chutes." The avalanche occurred as a significant storm hit Southern California. Mammoth Mountain saw approximately 6 feet of snowfall within 36 hours.

Due to the rough weather conditions, the area was closed to the public at the time of the incident.