Expand / Collapse search

Mammoth Mountain ski patroller dies days after being caught in avalanche

By
Published  February 24, 2025 12:05pm PST
California
FOX 11

The Brief

    • Ski patroller Claire Murphy died after being caught in an avalanche on Lincoln Mountain.
    • Another ski patroller she was with was located unharmed.  
    • The avalanche occurred as a powerful storm brought rain and snow to Southern California. 

Avalanche at Mammoth Mountain injures 2

An avalanche at Mammoth Mountain injured two ski patrol officials. One of them was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. (February 14, 2025)

LOS ANGELES - A ski patroller at Mammoth Mountain died days after being caught in an avalanche, resort officials announced

What we know:

Claire Murphy and another ski patroller were injured on February 14 after being caught in an avalanche on Lincoln Mountain. 

Rescue teams used beacon technology to locate the two individuals. The first ski patroller was found uninjured. Once Murphy was found, she was transported to Mammoth Hospital with serious injuries and later flown out of the area for further care.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Avalanche at Mammoth Mountain injures 2 ski patrol workers, 1 hospitalized

On February 22, resort officials said she passed away from her injuries. 

Weather Conditions 

The backstory:

Officials said the slide occurred during avalanche mitigation work in an area called "The Avy Chutes." The avalanche occurred as a significant storm hit Southern California. Mammoth Mountain saw approximately 6 feet of snowfall within 36 hours.

RELATED: Heavy rain, mudslides leave destruction across Southern California

Due to the rough weather conditions, the area was closed to the public at the time of the incident. 

The Source 

  • Information for this story came from a statement released on Feb. 22 by Mammoth Mountain Resort. 

CaliforniaSevere Weather