LIVE: Los Angeles weather updates for Friday, Feb. 14
The bulk of a significant storm that drenched Southern California is behind us as stormy conditions began clearing out.
Similar to the aftermath of the catastrophic Eaton and Palisades fires, Angelenos are once again picking up the pieces after burn scar areas got hit by flooding and mudslides.
Mandatory Evacuation Orders (Leave Immediately)
The following areas are under mandatory evacuation orders due to the risk of flooding and debris flows:
Eaton Fire Burn Area: Altadena, Sierra Madre
SMD-E019, SMD-E001, SMD-E002C, SMD-E002B, SMD-E003, SMD-E004, SMD-E014-B, SMD-E013-B, SMD-E006-B, SMD-E007, SMD-E008, SMD-E009, SMD-E012-C, SMD-E010-A, SMD-E012-B, SMD-E012-A, SMD-E011-C, SMD-E011-A, SMD-E011-B
Palisades Fire Burn Area: Pacific Palisades, Malibu
- 106 homes under evacuation
Affected neighborhoods:
- Getty Villa area
- The Highlands (near the burn zone)
- Bienveneda area (near Temescal Canyon Park)
- Reseda Blvd/Marinette Road (near Will Rogers State Park)
- Mandeville Canyon (above Tanners Road)
Sunset Fire Burn Area: Hollywood
- 9 homes under evacuation
Affected neighborhood:
- East and south of Runyon Canyon
Hurst Fire Burn Area: Sylmar
- 4 homes under evacuation
Affected neighborhood:
- Olive Lane (in the Oakridge Mobile Home Park)
Franklin Fire Burn Area: Malibu
- 26 properties under evacuation
Affected area:
- Franklin Fire Burn Area
Airport Fire Burn Area: Trabuco Canyon
- RC Airport
- Trabuco Canyon fire station, campground/park and school
- Bell Canyon
- Starr Ranch
- Hot Springs Canyon
- Lazy-W Ranch
Evacuation Warnings (Be Ready to Leave at Any Time)
Residents in these areas should prepare for possible evacuation and stay updated on official alerts:
Palisades Fire Area: Pacific Palisades
- Some neighborhoods are listed above, and include the Getty Villa, Highlands, Bienveneda, Reseda Blvd, and Mandeville Canyon.
Sunset Fire Area: Hollywood
- East and south of Runyon Canyon.
Hurst Fire Area: Sylmar
- Olive Lane in the Oakridge Mobile Home Park.
Airport Fire Area: Trabuco Canyon
- Long Canyon
- Modjeska Canyon
Duration: These evacuation orders and warnings are in effect from 7 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2025, until 2 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2025.
If you are in a mandatory evacuation zone, you should leave immediately. If you are in a warning zone, be prepared to leave if conditions worsen.
Follow FOX 11's live blog with the latest updates provided on the Southern California weather below:
Weather Alerts
6:20 a.m.: The following weather alerts are in effect in the Southland.
High Surf Advisory
- A High Surf Advisory is in effect until 3 a.m. Saturday for the Malibu Coast and LA County beaches.
- A High Surf Advisory is in effect through 4 a.m. Saturday for the Orange County coast.
- A High Surf Advisory is in effect for Ventura County beaches through 3 p.m. Saturday.
Rainstorm drenches SoCal
6:00 a.m.: Video from Thursday night shows the storm caused flooding, as well as mud and debris flow across the region.
Storm begins to move out
5:50 a.m.: FOX 11’s Soumada Khan said the peak of the storm is behind us as pockets of rain hit parts of Southern California on Friday morning.
Be prepared to take action
Impacts and Precautions: Residents in areas prone to flooding should monitor forecasts and be prepared to take action if flooding develops. Those traveling in affected areas should exercise caution, as hazardous conditions could make travel difficult or impossible. It is advised to keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in vehicles in case of emergencies.
What’s Next: Residents should stay informed by checking the latest weather updates and road conditions. The National Weather Service advises calling 511 for state-specific road conditions.