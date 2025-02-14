LIVE: Los Angeles weather updates for Friday, Feb. 14

The bulk of a significant storm that drenched Southern California is behind us as stormy conditions began clearing out.

Similar to the aftermath of the catastrophic Eaton and Palisades fires, Angelenos are once again picking up the pieces after burn scar areas got hit by flooding and mudslides.

Mandatory Evacuation Orders (Leave Immediately)

The following areas are under mandatory evacuation orders due to the risk of flooding and debris flows:

Eaton Fire Burn Area: Altadena, Sierra Madre

SMD-E019, SMD-E001, SMD-E002C, SMD-E002B, SMD-E003, SMD-E004, SMD-E014-B, SMD-E013-B, SMD-E006-B, SMD-E007, SMD-E008, SMD-E009, SMD-E012-C, SMD-E010-A, SMD-E012-B, SMD-E012-A, SMD-E011-C, SMD-E011-A, SMD-E011-B

Palisades Fire Burn Area: Pacific Palisades, Malibu

106 homes under evacuation

Affected neighborhoods:

Getty Villa area

The Highlands (near the burn zone)

Bienveneda area (near Temescal Canyon Park)

Reseda Blvd/Marinette Road (near Will Rogers State Park)

Mandeville Canyon (above Tanners Road)

Sunset Fire Burn Area: Hollywood

9 homes under evacuation

Affected neighborhood:

East and south of Runyon Canyon

Hurst Fire Burn Area: Sylmar

4 homes under evacuation

Affected neighborhood:

Olive Lane (in the Oakridge Mobile Home Park)

Franklin Fire Burn Area: Malibu

26 properties under evacuation

Affected area:

Franklin Fire Burn Area

Airport Fire Burn Area: Trabuco Canyon

RC Airport

Trabuco Canyon fire station, campground/park and school

Bell Canyon

Starr Ranch

Hot Springs Canyon

Lazy-W Ranch

Evacuation Warnings (Be Ready to Leave at Any Time)

Residents in these areas should prepare for possible evacuation and stay updated on official alerts:

Palisades Fire Area: Pacific Palisades

Some neighborhoods are listed above, and include the Getty Villa, Highlands, Bienveneda, Reseda Blvd, and Mandeville Canyon.

Sunset Fire Area: Hollywood

East and south of Runyon Canyon.

Hurst Fire Area: Sylmar

Olive Lane in the Oakridge Mobile Home Park.

Airport Fire Area: Trabuco Canyon

Long Canyon

Modjeska Canyon

Duration: These evacuation orders and warnings are in effect from 7 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2025, until 2 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2025.

If you are in a mandatory evacuation zone, you should leave immediately. If you are in a warning zone, be prepared to leave if conditions worsen.

Follow FOX 11's live blog with the latest updates provided on the Southern California weather below:

Weather Alerts

6:20 a.m.: The following weather alerts are in effect in the Southland.

High Surf Advisory

A High Surf Advisory is in effect until 3 a.m. Saturday for the Malibu Coast and LA County beaches.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect through 4 a.m. Saturday for the Orange County coast.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect for Ventura County beaches through 3 p.m. Saturday.

Rainstorm drenches SoCal

6:00 a.m.: Video from Thursday night shows the storm caused flooding, as well as mud and debris flow across the region.

Storm begins to move out

5:50 a.m.: FOX 11’s Soumada Khan said the peak of the storm is behind us as pockets of rain hit parts of Southern California on Friday morning.

Be prepared to take action

Impacts and Precautions: Residents in areas prone to flooding should monitor forecasts and be prepared to take action if flooding develops. Those traveling in affected areas should exercise caution, as hazardous conditions could make travel difficult or impossible. It is advised to keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in vehicles in case of emergencies.

What’s Next: Residents should stay informed by checking the latest weather updates and road conditions. The National Weather Service advises calling 511 for state-specific road conditions.