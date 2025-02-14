Avalanche at Mammoth Mountain injures 2 ski patrol workers, 1 hospitalized

The Brief An avalanche injured two ski patrol workers at Mammoth Mountain on Friday. The avalanche happened on Lincoln Mountain around 11:30 a.m. Two ski patrol workers were injured. One of them was hospitalized with serious injuries.



Two ski patrollers were injured on Friday when an avalanche came down on them at Mammoth Mountain.

The avalanche came after the area saw six feet of snow dumped in the last 36 hours.

What we know:

The avalanche happened around 11:30 a.m., according to Mammoth Mountain. The two ski patrollers were on Lincoln Mountain when the slide came down on them.

The team was working on avalanche mitigation, after a massive snow storm dumped six feet on the mountain over 36 hours.

Both workers were pulled out. One, according to the mountain, was responsive. The other was seriously injured and brought to the hospital.

The area wasn't open to the public when the avalanche happened.

What's next:

The slide forced the mountain to close at 12 p.m.