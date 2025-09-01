Malibu police chase: Kids, family involved in carjacking, kidnapping speak out

The Brief Three young kids and their father are recovering after being injured during a carjacking, kidnapping, and pursuit in LA County. The family said three young kids were in their mother's car when a man jumped in and stole the vehicle. He then led police on a high-speed chase. The pursuit, which started in East LA, ended in Malibu when the suspect struck another vehicle head-on.



Three young children were injured after a man carjacked the family car they were in, taking them on a dangerous high-speed pursuit that ended in a violent crash. One of the young kids involved in the pursuit spoke exclusively to FOX 11 about the entire incident.

What led to carjacking and pursuit?

On Friday, Aug. 29, a woman left her car running, with her three children inside, to quickly run into the 7-Eleven on E. Olympic Boulevard and S. Arizona Avenue in East LA to grab her sons some chips. Her husband was watching the kids from his vehicle which was right next to hers. The family said they were taking the cars to a mechanic for a tune-up, so they were idling next to each other.

All of a sudden, the husband was called away briefly and at that very minute of time, a parents' worst nightmare came true.

A man managed to jump into the driver's seat, hitting the father as he sped away in the mother's car with the three kids inside. The mother heard her kids yelling and ran outside to save them. The father and uncle tried to stop the suspect, but it was too late. He carjacked their family car and kidnapped their three kids. He then led police on a dangerous chase.

The suspect reached speeds of up to 90 miles per hour, with police and helicopters in pursuit for nearly 30 minutes.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The pursuit, which began in East LA, ended in Malibu when the suspect struck another vehicle on PCH and Kanan Dume Rd. The suspect immediately fled from the vehicle, leaving the three injured kids inside.

The family said the middle child undid his seatbelt, attempting to get out of the car. But since his seatbelt was removed, he sustained severe injuries. All three kids and their father have been released from the hospital and are recovering at home.

The kids are all boys and are 2, 7, and 9 in age.

Family describes horrific ordeal

What they're saying:

Members of the family spoke to FOX 11 about the incident.

They described the driver as agitated and aggressive, screaming at the children to throw items out of the sunroof to evade police.

"They reacted and started screaming help mommy as I left the store I jumped over to grab the steering wheel," the mother said. "In that moment, I said this is where my world ends because I thought my babies are gone. Very difficult. I couldn't do anything my kids were inside."

"My mom left to buy us chips. I saw somebody in the wall, and I saw them touching the car," the oldest son told FOX 11's Laura Diaz.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family.