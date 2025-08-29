Carjacking suspect crashes in Malibu during pursuit, leaving 3 kids inside car

The Brief A man was taken into custody after allegedly stealing a car with three kids inside. Law enforcement said the parent left their car running with the kids inside. The suspect crashed head-on with another vehicle and fled the scene. The suspect was arrested and the three kids, along with at least another adult victim, were taken to the hospital.



A man who carjacked a vehicle with three kids inside was taken into custody after crashing into another car.

The pursuit started in the East LA area Friday evening and ended in Malibu.

Authorities say a parent left their car running and that's when the suspect got inside the car and took off… with the kids inside.

The suspect was driving on Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) at around 70 mph when he collided head-first with another vehicle on Kanan Dume Rd. The suspect immediately fled the vehicle, leaving the three kids inside the car.

The suspect was seen running through dried-up shrub with no shoes. He climbed a barbed wire fence and took off his shirt. He was eventually taken into custody.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ SkyFOX over the alleged pursuit driver

All three kids were removed from the vehicle; one of the kids was in a car seat. All three were airlifted to the hospital in unknown condition. Their ages are not known.

The condition of the driver in the other vehicle that was hit is also unknown, but that person was airlifted to a hospital as well.