3 children recovering after pursuit crash in Malibu

A high-speed pursuit in East Los Angeles ended in a crash that injured three children who were inside the car during the chase.

The children have been released from the hospital, but they face a long road to recovery, both physically and psychologically.

What we know:

The incident began on Friday. Aug.29 at the 7-Eleven on E. Olympic Boulevard and S. Arizona Avenue. Officials said a mother left her car running with her three children inside, ages 9, 7, and 2. As for the father, he was in a nearby car, watching over them. Despite this, a man jumped into the driver's seat, hitting the father as he sped away. The suspect reached speeds of up to 90 miles per hour, with police and helicopters in pursuit. Family members described the driver as agitated and aggressive, screaming at the children to throw items out of the sunroof to evade the police.

After an hour, the chase came to an end when the driver collided with another vehicle, seriously injuring an innocent woman. The driver attempted to run away, but was later arrested. In total, four people were injured: the three children and the woman in the other vehicle.

What they're saying:

The children's mother described the experience as heart-wrenching, watching helplessly as the pursuit unfolded. A cousin noted the children were "scared to death" during the ordeal. One of the boys suffered a concussion, while another sustained a leg injury.

What's next:

The family faces a challenging recovery process, dealing with both physical injuries and the psychological impact of the event. Police have issued a reminder to the public to never leave cars running with keys inside, especially when children are present.