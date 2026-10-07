Malibu declares local emergency ahead of potentially historic El Niño

The Brief Malibu is operating under a local emergency declaration to speed up preparations for a potentially historic 2026-27 El Niño storm season. State officials warn there is a 75% chance this El Niño could reach historic strength, bringing heavy rain, mudslides, and flooding. Local governments across Southern California are actively mobilizing resources, but the exact severity of the impending storms remains uncertain.



Malibu officials are urging residents to finalize their storm preparations as forecasters warn of a rapidly strengthening El Niño that could become the largest in recorded history.

The city is already operating under a local emergency declaration designed to streamline response efforts and secure necessary resources ahead of the severe winter weather.

What we know:

The Malibu City Council declared a local emergency on September 28 due to the impending threat of flooding, mudslides, landslides, debris flows, and coastal erosion expected during the 2026-27 storm season.

This declaration grants the city's director of emergency services greater flexibility to address immediate storm impacts and coordinate with county, state, and federal agencies.

State officials indicate there is a greater than 90% chance of a very strong El Niño event this fall and winter, and a 75% percent chance it could reach historic strength.

Some forecast models predict this developing climate pattern could be the largest in the roughly 150-year observational record.

SUGGESTED:

In response, California has already proclaimed a statewide El Niño emergency.

Currently, a coastal flood advisory remains in effect until 11 p.m. Friday along the Malibu coast and Los Angeles County beaches, bringing minor to locally moderate coastal flooding, elevated surf, and dangerous rip currents.

What we don't know:

While forecasters are predicting an exceptionally strong El Niño, the exact volume of rainfall and the precise severity of the storms that will hit the Southern California coastline remain uncertain.

It's also unclear exactly how long the local emergency declaration will remain in place, as the City Council is legally required to review the need for its continuation at least every sixty days.

What they're saying:

Local leaders are emphasizing the reality of the threat based on past experiences with the climate pattern.

Mayor Bruce Silverstein stated, "Malibu has experienced the serious impacts of powerful storms, including during El Niño years before, so we know how serious they are. El Niño's impacts are already being felt. We are taking action now to be prepared so we can keep our community safe."

What's next:

Malibu officials will continue to monitor weather forecasts and coordinate with other agencies to protect public safety and critical infrastructure, building on preparations that have been underway since early summer.

Meanwhile, regional efforts are ramping up, with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass outlining citywide preparations that include readying emergency response teams and inspecting vulnerable hillsides and burn areas.

What you can do:

Residents are encouraged to take proactive measures to protect their properties from potential coastal flooding and erosion.

City personnel in Los Angeles are currently delivering sand to local fire stations for beachside residents to use to safeguard their homes. Additionally, community members can monitor ongoing local updates and find emergency preparation resources by visiting MalibuCity.org/ElNino.