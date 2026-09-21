State of emergency declared ahead of 'historic' El Niño expected in California

The Brief California's Office of Emergency Services says the state is trying to plan before any potential storm impacts. The emergency proclamation allows state agencies to prepare roads and infrastructure and gather emergency supplies ahead of heavy rainfall. A strong El Niño has the potential to shift the winter storm track, boosting the odds for an active winter for parts of the United States. In California, there is a higher chance of above normal rainfall for the southern half of the state.



Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday issued a state of emergency to boost available resources ahead of this winter's El Niño, expected to bring "historic" storm conditions to California.

The emergency proclamation allows state agencies to prepare roads and infrastructure and gather emergency supplies ahead of heavy rainfall.

California emergency proclamation

What they're saying:

"The emergency proclamation directs state agencies to lead the state’s flood-risk-reduction efforts, stage flood-fighting supplies such as sandbags and pumps, and pre-position other critical equipment," California's governor's office said in a statement.

California's Office of Emergency Services says the state is trying to plan ahead before any potential storm impacts.

"By planning early and coordinating resources ahead of El Niño, we are working to ensure communities and first responders have the personnel, equipment, and support they need to prepare for severe weather, respond quickly when conditions change, and protect lives and property across California," said Cal OES Director Caroline Thomas Jacobs.

What is El Niño?

The backstory:

El Niño is a recurring natural climate pattern that has its origins in the Pacific Ocean. While there are always changing patterns in the offshore waters adjacent to the Bay Area, the region that forecasters examine is over 3,000 miles away in the Equatorial Pacific.

There is a greater than 90% chance of a Very Strong event and a 75% chance of a historic event.

A strong El Niño has the potential to shift the winter storm track, boosting the odds for an active winter for parts of the United States. In California, there is a higher chance of above normal rainfall for the southern half of the state.