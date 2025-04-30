Malibu crash: Man accused of killing 4 Pepperdine students ordered to stand trial

The Brief Fraser Michael Bohm, 22, has been ordered to stand trial for the deaths of four Pepperdine University sorority sisters in October 2023. The crash occurred on a section of PCH known as "Dead Man's Curve," prompting calls for safety improvements. The tragedy has led to lawsuits from the victims' families against the city and state.



A man was ordered on Wednesday to stand trial on murder and vehicular manslaughter charges following a high-speed crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu that killed four Pepperdine University sorority sisters in October 2023.

What we know:

The crash occurred on October 17 when Fraser Michael Bohm, 22, allegedly sped into three parked vehicles, killing Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir, and Deslyn Williams.

Prosecutors argue Bohm was driving between 93 mph and 104 mph at the time of the crash, based on data from his BMW's "black box."

Bohm's defense challenges the accuracy of this data, claiming he was involved in a road-rage incident that led to the crash. Witnesses have provided conflicting accounts of Bohm's driving behavior prior to the collision.

The backstory:

The four victims were seniors at Pepperdine's Seaver College of Liberal Arts and members of the Alpha Phi sorority.

They were set to graduate with Pepperdine's class of 2024, and subsequently received their degrees posthumously.

Their deaths have sparked calls for increased safety measures on PCH, particularly in the area known as "Dead Man's Curve," which has a history of accidents.

What they're saying:

Defense attorney Michael Kraut argues Bohm was chased in a road-rage incident, while prosecutors maintain the crash was not accidental.

Witnesses have testified about Bohm's erratic driving and his behavior immediately following the crash.

Prosecution witness, Miguel Cruchinho, testified that he was driving too far behind to see the collision, but said he rushed to Bohm's BMW when he came upon the collision scene.

He told the judge that he saw the vehicle's front door was open, saying that he yelled at the man, "`What are you doing?"'

The prosecution witness testified that Bohm responded, "I'm sorry, I'm sorry, I'm sorry." He noted that he was trying to get the young man to sit down because he "didn't know if he was going to try to run."

The witness acknowledged under cross-examination that another driver who helped to make sure that Bohm remained at the scene was upset and yelled at him.

"Were you upset?" the prosecutor asked when it came time for another round of questioning.

"Yes, I was upset because four people had lost their (lives)," Cruchinho said, noting that he had seen the victims' bodies.

Local perspective:

The crash has prompted Malibu officials to discuss safety improvements on PCH, including speed cameras and increased enforcement.

The city plans to redesign PCH to enhance safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers.

No safeguards were in place for pedestrians at the crash scene, even though the city has known about the dangers for decades, lawyers for the students' parents say.

On the one-year anniversary of the tragedy, Malibu officials discussed initiatives to improve safety along PCH, including new legislation authorizing speed cameras at five critical locations and increased enforcement efforts, including the creation of a Malibu CHP Task Force and collaborative operations with the sheriff's department.

Last year, Pepperdine announced a scholarship in honor of victims -- called the Our Four Angels Endowed Scholarship.

What's next:

Superior Court Judge Diego H. Edber has scheduled Bohm's arraignment for July 1.

Bohm's trial will address the charges of murder and vehicular manslaughter.

The parents of the four students are suing the state, Caltrans, the California Coastal Commission, Los Angeles County and Malibu.

The separately filed Santa Monica Superior Court lawsuits contend that all of those entities share liability for the allegedly dangerous roadway design on that portion of PCH, and for not implementing life-saving safety measures.

There also are moves underway to redesign PCH. According to the city of Malibu, the long-term plan will "transform PCH from a high-speed highway into a safer, community-focused corridor, providing safe access for all users, including pedestrians, cyclists and drivers."

Why you should care:

This case highlights the ongoing safety concerns on Pacific Coast Highway and the impact of reckless driving.

The trial and subsequent lawsuits may lead to significant changes in road safety measures, aiming to prevent future tragedies.