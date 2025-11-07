Major California airports hit by FAA flight reductions amid government shutdown

The Brief The FAA has initiated phased flight reductions at 40 major airports, including LAX and Ontario International Airport, to alleviate pressure on air traffic controllers affected by the government shutdown. The reductions will begin with a 4% decrease in operations today, increasing to 10% by November 14th, potentially impacting travel plans during the holiday season. Travelers are advised to check flight statuses regularly, as delays and cancellations are expected to continue amid ongoing political debates in Washington regarding the government shutdown.



The skies will be a little less crowded as air travelers brace for a new reality.

Starting Friday, passengers in California and across the United States are facing increased delays and cancellations after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) implemented flight reductions at 40 major airports amid the ongoing government shutdown.

What we know:

As of 7 a.m. PST, 12,896 flights across the nation have been delayed and 1,158 were canceled, according to FlightAware.

This comes after the FAA ordered airlines to phase in a 10% reduction in flight schedules across 40 major airports, including Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Ontario International Airport. This decision is intended to maintain safety and provide relief to air traffic controllers affected by the government shutdown.

The other impacted airports in California are Oakland, San Diego and San Francisco International.

This move aims to alleviate pressure on air traffic controllers who are currently working without pay due to the ongoing government shutdown. The phased reduction will begin with a 4% decrease in operations on Friday, ramping up to 10% by November 14th.

RELATED:

Flight reduction timeline

Timeline:

November 7th: 4% reduction in flight operations begins.

November 11th: Reduction increases to 6%.

November 14th: Reduction reaches 10%.

‘It sucks’

What they're saying:

Travelers at Ontario International Airport expressed frustration over the disruptions.

"What can you do? Just handle it as well as possible. It sucks," one passenger told FOX 11.

Another traveler emphasized the need for bipartisan efforts to reopen the government, stating, "We should do it in a non-partisan way and get the government open again. I think these two sides need to talk to each other, and I think that would be best for everybody."

What's next:

As the government shutdown continues, the FAA's flight reductions are expected to have a ripple effect on smaller airports and potentially extend into the holiday season.

Lawmakers are working on a compromise to reopen the government, with discussions involving potential concessions from Republicans, including a guaranteed vote on Obamacare price supports. However, no agreement has been reached yet, and the situation remains uncertain.