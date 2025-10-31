Lynwood parents, grandmother charged with murder after boy found dead in freezer

The Brief A boy was found dead in a freezer in a Lynwood apartment; his parents and grandmother face murder charges. Destiny Harrison, Daniel Monzon, and Ana Zarceno-Carcamo are held on $2 million bail, charged with murder, torture, and child cruelty. The circumstances of the boy's death remain under investigation, and the suspects are set to be arraigned Friday at the Compton Courthouse.



The parents and grandmother of a boy, believed to be 8 years old, whose body was discovered in a freezer in the family’s Lynwood apartment have been charged with murder and other counts, officials said.

What we know:

The suspects have been identified by Los Angeles County authorities as 25-year-old Destiny Harrison, 25-year-old Daniel Monzon, and 45-year-old Ana Zarceno-Carcamo. They are all being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

They have each been charged with murder, torture, and willful cruelty to a child, with an allegation of willful harm resulting in death. The father and grandmother were also charged with being accessories after the fact.

The backstory:

On Tuesday, Oct. 28, LA County deputies were called to an apartment in the 3100 block of Euclid Avenue, off State Street, to conduct a welfare check.

The request came from an unidentified resident who went to the sheriff’s station, authorities said. During the welfare check, the boy was found inside a freezer.

Paramedics with the LA County Fire Department were called to the home, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The boy’s parents and grandmother were detained before they were arrested and charged.

Three other children—ages 9, 13, and 16—were found at the home and were taken into protective custody by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.

What we don't know:

The circumstances of the boy’s death are under investigation. The victim’s full name has not been publicly released. He has been identified by prosecutors as Isaiah H.

What you can do:

Those with information that can help with the investigation are asked to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online.

What's next:

The three suspects are set to be arraigned Friday at the Compton Courthouse.