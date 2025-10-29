Child found dead in Lynwood apartment; parents, grandmother arrested

The Brief A mother was arrested for murder after her 7-year-old child was found dead. The child's father and grandmother were also arrested. Three additional children were found inside the apartment and taken into protective custody.



A 7-year-old child was found dead inside a Lynwood apartment, prompting the arrest of the child’s parents and grandmother on suspicion of murder.

What we know:

Deputies from Century Sheriff’s Station responded to an apartment on Tuesday, October 28, just after 8:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Euclid Avenue after receiving information about a deceased child. While conducting a welfare check, deputies located a 7-year-old child dead inside the apartment.

The three additional children, aged 16, 13, and 9 months, were found inside the apartment and taken into protective custody by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.

The victim’s mother, father, and grandmother were detained at the scene by deputies.

According to the LA County Sheriff's Department, the child's mother, Destiny Harrison, 25, was arrested for murder. The child's father, Daniel Monzon, 25, and grandmother, Ana Zarceno-Carcamo, 46, were arrested for conspiracy to commit murder. Bail has been set at two million dollars each.

The child's cause of death is unknown.

The case is being actively investigated. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.