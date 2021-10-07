Lyft driver beaten bloody by two passengers in San Bernardino, victim claims

article

Detectives in San Bernardino are investigating after a Lyft driver was allegedly brutally beaten and robbed by two passengers.

The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday in the area of Rialto Avenue and N. F Street near the Rialto Metrolink Station.

When officers responded to the scene, they found the victim, identified by his son as Alberto Avila, sitting on the curb near his vehicle, bleeding heavily from his right eye and head.

Avila was transported to a local hospital where he received treatment for his injuries. His son said that he required surgery due to the severity of his injuries to his right eye.

The victim told the San Bernardino Police Department that he was driving for Lyft when he picked up two passengers, a man and a woman. The pair reportedly got into his vehicle and began to argue with him, which caused him to fear for his safety, police said.

The victim told police that he asked the two passengers to get out of the vehicle and they did. He then also exited his vehicle and began to call the police for assistance. While on the phone, the male suspect forcibly took the phone from him and then removed other property from his pocket, the victim told authorities.

The man and woman began punching the Lyft driver, leaving him bloody, before running away from the scene on foot, authorities said.

The incident is currently being investigated by SBPD robbery detectives. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact the SBPD.

