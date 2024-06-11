'Love Island USA' pop-up coming to Los Angeles

Do you think you have what it takes to be the next Islander?

The "Love Island USA" pop-up experience is coming to Los Angeles this Friday - and fans won't want to miss it.

To celebrate the launch of Season 6, prospective Islanders are invited to the free event on June 14 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Westfield Century City's Atrium.

If you're ready to find love, you'll even have the opportunity to film an audition tape for the next season! Former Islanders will be there for photo ops, and makeup artists will be on site to provide free makeup services. Islander fans are encouraged to showcase their personalities, practice answers to casting questions, and practice their Islander walks.

The event is open to everyone 18 and up on a first come, first serve-basis; RSVPs are not necessary. Giveaways are valid while supplies last.

After Los Angeles, the pop-up will move to Chicago on June 22, and the Jersey Shore on June 29.

Based on the U.K. series of the same name, the show features a group of singles searching for love in a villa. Islanders couple up to take on challenges, with new "bombshells" arriving throughout the season to "test" the relationships. Viewers then vote on who has to leave the villa.

Season 6 of Love Island USA, set in a villa in Fiji, premieres Tuesday, June 11, with "Vanderpump Rules" star Ariana Madix as host.

For more information on the pop-up, tap or click here.

