Westlake apartment building destroyed by flames; 1 in custody

A man was in custody after possibly starting a large fire that destroyed a two-story building in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles -- leaving ten residents displaced.

SkyFOX flew over the scene around 5:30 p.m. Thursday and showed flames shooting out of the roof and windows at the residential and commercial building located near Hoover and 7th streets.

Dramatic SkyFOX footage also caught the moments when the building was completely up in flames. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers arrived at the same building around 3 p.m. over a disturbance call.

LAPD officers then met with the person who called 911 and the witness informed officers that someone was lighting objects on fire inside the building. The 45-year-old suspect was taken into police custody. However, officials said the detainment happened before the apartment fire extended to the entire building.

An LAFD official said the fire destroyed all eight apartments and three commercial businesses, which left 10 residents displaced.

The mayor’s crisis response team and the Red Cross assisted the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

