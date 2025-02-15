LIVE: Los Angeles weather updates for Saturday, Feb. 15

A powerful and destructive storm battered much of Southern California this week, but the rain has moved out and dry sunny temperatures are in store for the coming days.

The bulk of the storm hit Thursday. Record rainfall was reported in downtown Los Angeles with 2.8 inches. Rainfall rates topping 1 inch per hour were reported in multiple areas.

The heavy rain triggered multiple mudslides and flooding, especially in the burn scar areas of the Palisades, Eaton, and Franklin fires.

Now that the rain has come and gone, warmer weather moves into the atmosphere.

Follow FOX 11's live blog with the latest updates provided on the Southern California weather below:

Topanga Canyon

2 p.m.: Topanga Canyon Boulevard is still closed south of Grand View Drive until crews can clear debris.

PCH soft closure

12 p.m.: Pacific Coast Highway is under a "soft closure" between Chautauqua Boulevard in Pacific Palisades and Carbon Beach Terrace in Malibu, meaning only emergency crews are allowed on that portion of the road. The road is closed so that crews can clear debris flows.

Sierra Madre road closures

10:45 a.m.: Several roads in Sierra Madre remain closed after major debris flows in the area.

Sturtevant Drive, Churchill Road, Skyland Drive, Orange Drive and Idlehour Lane are all closed to traffic. The intersections of N. Mountain Trail Avenue between E. Grand View Avenue and E. Mira Monte Avenue are closed.

These areas are closed while officials work to remove debris, and will stay closed until crews determine they're safe.

Earthquakes strike Malibu

6:30 a.m.: Two earthquakes were reported in the Malibu area in the overnight hours Saturday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The first, a 3.7-magnitude quake, struck just before midnight Friday night. The follow up, a 3.5-magnitude quake, hit the area around 6:30 a.m. The quakes were reportedly felt as far north as Santa Clarita, and as far south as Long Beach.

There have not been any reports of injuries related to either earthquake.

Warm temperatures

The weekend is expected to be dry. Los Angeles is looking at a dry pattern for the next six to 10 days.

"Saturday will be quite the pleasant day," according to the NWS. "Weak offshore flow from both the north and east will keep the low clouds away and bring some light compressional warming to the coasts/valleys. ... Almost all areas will warm 3 to 6 degrees, locally 8 degrees. This will push most max temps up into the mid to upper 60s."

What's in store for the week?

The upcoming week is forecasted to be sunny. By Wednesday, temperatures in parts of LA, the IE, and OC will be in the low 70s. Parts of the low desert will reach 78°F.