Los Angeles weather: Light drizzle, cooler temps expected this weekend

Cooler weather is expected across Southern California this weekend, with winds expected to kick up in the mountain and desert communities.

With a few storm systems to the north, parts of the region may see light rain.

"We've been tracking a series of storms that are moving to our north. So, we're not getting the main energy of these systems. It has been staying to our north, which is good," FOX 11 Meteorologist Maria Quiban explained. "We're getting rain and snow for the Sierra Nevada area, but we're getting the onshore flow. So still getting the cooler than average temperatures."

Unsettled weather arrives

What we know:

For most, this weekend calls for sweatshirts and long-sleeves.

"Temperatures are going to stay cool [and in the] 60s through the weekend," Quiban said. "50 degrees in Big Bear, 81 in Palm Springs."

The weather brings some unsettled weather, which could lead to light drizzle and heavier participation from Sunday into next week.

"We could see some widely scattered, very light showers. That spotty sort of unsettled weather will continue through next week, but midweek, Wednesday, Thursday, even Friday, another opportunity for some widely scattered, very light showers," Quiban added.

It'll also be windy with a portion of the High Desert and mountains under a wind advisory through Saturday at 9 a.m.

A High Surf Advisory is also in effect through 4 p.m. Saturday.

"We've got some bigger waves rolling in, especially Ventura north into Santa Barbara, 6 to 9 plus feet into LA County, 5 to 8 feet for Orange County and San Diego. So only experienced surfers and swimmers should paddle out. Be careful," Quiban said.

What's next:

Rain chances re-enter the forecast by mid-week.