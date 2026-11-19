The Brief Thirteen people were arrested in Los Angeles on federal charges accusing a 14-person crew of stealing over $22.5 million in cargo from at least 36 freight trains. Prosecutors allege the group cut train air hoses to force stops and resold stolen Nike sneakers, Milwaukee tools, and electronics via social media and local resellers. Officials have not named the specific LA sneaker resale company involved.



Federal prosecutors in Los Angeles have charged 14 people in a 17-count indictment alleging they orchestrated a multi-year conspiracy to burglarize freight trains across Southern California.

Thirteen of the alleged crew members were taken into custody on Thursday morning following a multi-agency investigation into the thefts of more than $22.5 million in consumer merchandise.

What we know:

The indictment charges 14 Southern California residents with conspiracy, theft or possession of interstate railroad cargo, and violence against railroad carriers.

Prosecutors identify 21-year-old Nathan Daniel Angel of East Los Angeles as an alleged leader of the crew, which also includes Daniel Angel, 38; Rodolfo Angel, 23; Jose Luis Angel, 23; Donta Hedgeman, 27; Fernando Alexis Alvarado Villegas, 27; Daniel Garcia, 36; Carlos Robert Estrada, 28; Angel Sanchez, 24; Ruben Mario Banuelos, 26; Fredy Marquina, 25; Carlos Luis Fernando Martinez, 23; Jorge Angel Aguilar Espinoza, 36; and Ricardo Mares, 32.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Defendant Espinoza. / Photo courtesy U.S. Attorney's Office, Central District of California

Authorities allege the group targeted high-value freight trains departing the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach carrying goods bound for nationwide distribution.

According to officials, the crew allegedly used Instagram to coordinate the thefts and drove trucks and vans to rail lines in Pico Rivera, Fullerton, and other locations. Prosecutors allege crew members cut train air hoses to force emergency stops, boarded the rail cars, and transferred stolen Nike sneakers, Milwaukee tools, and electronics to stash houses in Los Angeles and elsewhere.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Stolen merchandise at Espinoza's home. / Photo courtesy U.S. Attorney's Office, Central District of California

The goods were then sold through fence networks, social media, and an unauthorized Los Angeles-based sneaker and streetwear resale company, officials said.

What we don't know:

While federal authorities announced that 13 people were arrested on Thursday, officials did not identify which of the 14 indicted defendants are either on the run or were not arrested during the Thursday morning operation.

Prosecutors have not publicly named the Los Angeles-based sneaker and streetwear resale company that allegedly purchased thousands of pairs of stolen Nike shoes from the crew. Officials have not indicated whether that company or its operators face separate criminal charges.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy U.S. Attorney's Office, Central District of California

Timeline:

The alleged cargo theft conspiracy operated for two and a half years, running from February 2024 through August 2026.

During that window, the crew allegedly burglarized at least three dozen freight trains across Southern California.

Between May and October 2025, co-defendants Fredy Marquina and Carlos Luis Fernando Martinez allegedly sold thousands of pairs of stolen Nike sneakers and other goods to the unnamed Los Angeles resale company, collecting approximately $1.08 million.

What they're saying:

"The scale of the theft is staggering," First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said in a statement. "We have charged a crew of 14 in a scheme to steal more than $22.5 million in cargo from at least three dozen freight trains in Southern California."

Images from Nathan Angel's video of the May 22, 2025 Milwaukee train burglary. / Photo courtesy U.S. Attorney's Office, Central District of California

What's next:

If convicted on the federal charges, the defendants face potential maximum sentences ranging from five years in federal prison for conspiracy up to life in prison for violence against railroad carriers.