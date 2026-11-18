The Brief Pasadena Humane rescued 38 dogs from a single home following complaints about the animals' welfare and living conditions. The dogs are undergoing veterinary exams and medical treatment. Pasadena Humane is asking the public for donations and urging community members to adopt or foster pets in its care to help free up needed kennel space and resources.



Over 30 dogs rescued from a Pasadena home are in need of veterinary care and Pasadena Humane is asking the public for help through donations, foster homes, and adoptions.

What we know:

Thirty-eight dogs were rescued from a single home Wednesday morning following complaints regarding the dogs' welfare and living conditions. Animal control officers made multiple attempts to work with the owner to address ongoing concerns before obtaining a search warrant authorizing the animals' removal.

Teams were onsite securing each animal and transporting them to Pasadena Humane, where the veterinary team began conducting individual examinations to assess each dog's condition and identify any immediate medical needs.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo Credit: Pasadena Humane

What they're saying:

"Caring for an intake of this size requires significant resources, and we need your help," Pasadena Humane stated in a release. "Bringing this many dogs into our care puts additional pressure on our available housing."

Because the rescue is part of an ongoing investigation, the 38 dogs removed from the home will not be immediately available for foster or adoption. Instead, the shelter is urging community members to help free up kennel space by adopting or fostering animals already in its care.

"By opening your home to a dog already in our care, you can help free up much-needed space for the newly rescued pets."

What you can do:

Those looking to adopt or foster can visit Pasadena Humane's adoption window daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 361 S. Raymond Ave. Additional information on donations, fostering, and available pets can be found at pasadenahumane.org.