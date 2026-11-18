The Brief The Disneyland Resort announced "Disneylandia Nite," a brand-new Disneyland After Dark event celebrating Hispanic and Latin cultures. Billed as where "Disney magic meets the heart and soul of Hispanic and Latin cultures," the event will feature lively music, specialty food and drinks, and characters from Coco , Encanto , and more. Disneyland also announced dates for three returning after-hours events: Sweethearts' Nite, Star Wars Nite, and Pride Nite.



Get ready to celebrate with Mickey and Minnie as Disneyland Resort announced its 2027 Disneyland After Dark lineup.

The theme park has a brand-new themed event celebrating Hispanic and Latin cultures, 'Disneylandia Nite'. The new event will make its debut across three nights in April 2027. According to Disney, the celebration will feature lively music, specialty food and beverages, and encounters with beloved characters from the worlds of Disney and Pixar’s Coco, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto, and beyond.

Disneylandia Nite 2027 dates include, Sunday, April 11, Tuesday, April 13, and Thursday, April 15.

Returning in 2027 is Sweethearts’ Nite, Star Wars Nite, and Pride Nite.

Centered around Valentine's Day, Sweethearts' Nite showcases the many romantic Disney couples, from Minnie and Mickey to WALL-E and EVE.

Sweethearts’ Nite dates include, Sunday, Jan. 24, Tuesday, Jan. 26, Thursday, Jan. 28, Sunday, Jan. 31, Tuesday, Feb. 2, Thursday, Feb. 4, Sunday, Feb. 7, Tuesday, Feb. 9, Thursday, Feb. 11, and Tuesday, Feb. 16.

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Star Wars Nite dates include Tuesday, April 27, Thursday, April 29, Tuesday, May 4, and Thursday, May 6. Highlights this year include galactic entertainment, themed photo opportunities, and a special 50 years of Star Wars celebration.

Disneyland's Pride Nite is set for Thursday, June 17. The themed event will celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community with rainbow projections, vibrant décor, special character appearances, and entertainment.

Big picture view:

All Disneyland After Dark events are separately ticketed parties held at Disneyland Park from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. after the park closes to the general public. Admission also allows guests to enter Disneyland Park three hours early—beginning at 6 p.m.—without requiring a separate theme park reservation, and includes unlimited digital downloads of Disney PhotoPass photos taken during the event, a commemorative credential, and an event guide map.