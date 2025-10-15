Los Angeles soul food restaurant devastated by rare October storm

The Brief A Los Angeles restaurant owner is picking up the pieces after her business got devastated by the rare October storm. The 70-year-old owner is heartbroken by the thought of having to start all over. A GoFundMe has since been launched for the restaurant's owner.



A Los Angeles restaurant owner is in financial trouble after her business' roof got torn up because of Tuesday's storms.

What we know:

The rare October storm devastated Chef Marilyn's Queen of Down Home Southern Goodies near Jefferson Park.

When owner Marilyn Ann Cole walked into her restaurant Tuesday morning, she thought she was living a nightmare.

"I thought I was going to have a heart attack. There was so much water from the time I entered the back, the whole kitchen was flooded," she said.

The restaurant, which she had ran for three decades, had to close Tuesday due to emergency repairs and cleanups.

"I'm 70 years old and to start all over and with everything going on in the world today, with prices being high, them raising my rent, me fighting to stay afloat, payroll, everything," Ms. Cole said. "I'm technically out of business."

While it was technically closed, the community stopped by to help the beloved owner. Rachel – a loyal customer – was among those who lent Ms. Cole a hand.

"What makes it special?" asked FOX 11's Laura Diaz.

"Her!" Rachel motioned to Ms. Cole. "It's her place. She puts her heart into the food. You can tell that by the way she handles customers, the way she handles her business and the way how she handles food."

What's next:

The restaurant's landlord said they're willing to help repair the roof once the rain stops, Diaz reports.

In the meantime, a GoFundMe has been launched to help Ms. Cole. Those looking to help can click here.