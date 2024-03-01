LA sneaker store hit by smash-and-grab robbers; Suspects run off with only right-footed shoes

A shoe store in Los Angeles' San Fernando neighborhood is left picking up the pieces after the business was hit by a group of smash-and-grab robbers.

Shocking surveillance camera shows the moments when several suspects broke into the HypeBeast Kickz. The windows were smashed and the suspects ran off with at least 50 shoes.

"It's very frustrating, honestly. It's like devastating," said Mario, who runs the store with his father.

Worth nothing, however, that the suspects stole shoes from the display rack – meaning they ran off with only right shoes and are missing left shoes if they were to resell the stolen kicks.

As of Thursday night, no arrests have been announced in connection to the robbery.