Trump's fundraising team charging up to $250,000 for reception in Beverly Hills

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold campaign fundraisers in Beverly Hills on June 7 and in Newport Beach on June 8.

Tickets for the Beverly Hills fundraiser are priced from $5,000 to attend a reception to $250,000, with the buyer designated as an event chair, according to an invitation obtained by City News Service. Other ticket prices are $100,000 to participate in a roundtable or $40,000, or raising $75,000, for a photo opportunity.

Tickets for the Newport Beach events range from $3,300 for a lunch reception to $100,000 to be designated as a member of the roundtable host committee. The chance to take a picture with Trump goes for $35,000 or raising $75,000.

The visit will be Trump's first to Southern California since Sept. 29- 30, when he spoke at the California Republican Party Fall Convention in Anaheim and a fundraiser in Costa Mesa and visited the Carvel Ice Cream shop in Westwood.