Suspected serial groper terrorizes Los Angeles women in grocery store aisles

While shopping at a South Los Angeles location of Ralphs on 2600 South Vermont Avenue, a young woman was browsing the spice aisle on Sunday morning, August 25, when a stranger allegedly grabbed and squeezed her buttocks before quickly walking away.

"I felt angry," she said. "I felt violated. I couldn’t believe this was happening to me."

The woman who asked us not to give out her name says she let the Ralphs employees know she had been touched inappropriately.

Security told her the man was still in the store.

The woman then waited by the exit to confront him.

"It happened so fast that I remember just punching him in the eye. He never said a word to me," she says.

The alleged groper got into a car with another man and left before police arrived. It turns out there was a second victim.

"There was an elderly woman who was crying who said he had hit her on her chest," said the first victim.

The woman who spoke with Fox 11 News took a photo of the man as he walked away. She’s hoping someone can identify the man.

She also hopes to empower women.

"To educate women that we don’t have to be silent when we get sexually assaulted because it happens far more common than we think or it gets reported," she said.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating this case.