Red-eye train between Los Angeles and San Francisco in the works

A Newport Beach startup is proposing a new red-eye train that would take travelers from Los Angeles to San Francisco overnight.

In an interview with SFGate, Dreamstar said the nightly first-class train between the two major cities would leave from Los Angeles nightly at 10 p.m. and arrive in San Francisco by 8:30 a.m.

Dreamstar says it's currently working on lining up rail cars, financing, staffing, and agreements.

Tickets for an overnight train trip between Los Angeles and San Francisco would range from $300 to $1,000.

The project is expected to be finished between 2026/27.

Last month, Brightline, which is reportedly the only private rail company in the U.S., announced it was on track to connect Las Vegas to Los Angeles with a new 218-mile rail system linking stations at the Las Vegas Strip, Apple Valley, Hesperia, and Rancho Cucamonga within the I-15 right-of-way with trains capable of speeds of 200 mph.

According to Brightline, the expected travel time between Las Vegas and Los Angeles is approximately 2.5 hours. The zero-emission electric train sets can travel at top speeds of up to 180 mph.

FOX 11 has reached out to Dreamstar for comment but has not yet heard back.