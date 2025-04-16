Los Angeles rain: Potential for afternoon showers enters forecast ahead of Easter Sunday

The Brief The chance of afternoon showers is possible across Southern California starting Thursday. Higher elevation snow is also possible for elevations of 6,500 feet and above. Conditions are expected to clear out in time for Easter weekend.



Southern California will see a shift in weather conditions as Easter weekend approaches.

What we know:

Last week, the region experienced a mini-heat wave as unseasonably warm temperatures dominated the forecast.

Starting Monday, the mornings have been cooler and moist, bringing the potential for drizzle each day. Now, rain chances have entered the forecast in the days ahead of the holiday weekend.

"We're watching a couple of different weather systems here," said FOX 11 Meteorologist Maria Quiban. We've got an upper-level low pressure system, which has just been meandering, kind of wobbling around here just off the coast of California. This is what's providing us with the strong onshore flow and providing us with that deep marine layer [and] the drizzle."

She continued to explain, "I'm also watching this area of low pressure here to the north. That's going to drop south and these two are going to kind of merge together by tomorrow into Friday. A little bit more instability will rotate around it over SoCal."

The instability brings slight chances of rain. However, outside the higher elevations, the Southland isn’t expected to see much measurable rain.

Also, it will be breezy in the High Desert, with wind gusts expected to reach around 55 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect through 5 a.m. Friday.

How much rain is expected?

By the numbers:

Quiban explained that light shower opportunities are expected in the coming days.

"Maybe a tenth of an inch of rain here in Burbank, less than that for downtown or Anaheim out in Orange County. And then maybe a little more than that for the Foothill communities of San Bernardino."

In addition, there’s a chance of snow at the higher elevations.

"We could actually get an inch of snow above 6,500 feet to 7,000. "So some of our tip-tops of the local resorts could get some snow mixes," Quiban added.

Warmer temperatures return in time for Easter Sunday

What's next:

Cooler temperatures are expected through Friday as conditions begin to clear out on Saturday.

By Easter Sunday, the forecast brings warmer temperatures and sunny skies.