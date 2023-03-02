LA's most dangerous intersections are in one neighborhood

Nearly all the most dangerous intersections in Los Angeles are located in one neighborhood, a new study reveals.

South Los Angeles is home to four of the five most dangerous intersections in LA, according to a new survey from personal finance website MoneyGeek.

The most dangerous intersection was S. Vermont And W. Florence avenues, which recorded 19 injury crashes between 2020 and 2022.

The other intersections included in the top five all recorded 18 crashes: W. Manchester and S, Normandie avenues, Victory Boulevard and Lindley Avenue, W. Manchester and S. Vermont avenues, and E. Manchester Avenue and Avalon Boulevard.

From 2020 to 2022, 6,466 LA intersections were the site of at least one crash injury or fatality.

To get these results, analysts at MoneyGeek looked over nearly 14,000 police reports on injury/fatality crashes during the above timeframe. A total 86 intersections in LA reported at least 10 crashes with an injury or death.

According to data from the Los Angeles Police Department, 312 people were killed in traffic collisions last year, 5% more than in 2021 and a 29% increase over 2020.

The Federal Highway Administration reports a quarter of all fatal accidents and half of all crashes resulting in injury happen in intersections.

To see the full study, tap or click here.