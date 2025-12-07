Woman hit, killed by train near Sun Valley

article

The Brief A woman is dead after getting hit by a train in Los Angeles. The Amtrak train crash happened in Sun Valley on Sunday, December 7.



The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of an Amtrak train crash in the 7400 block of North Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Sun Valley around 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 7. Upon arrival, paramedics spotted a woman – believed to be the pedestrian who was involved in the incident – already dead at the scene.

As of Sunday, December 7, officials have not released the identity of the woman killed in the crash. Officials believe she may have been in her 40s.

No one else was hurt in the crash, LAFD said.