‘ICE Out for Good' protests, vigil planned in Los Angeles: Here’s where

Protests are set to be held in Southern California on Saturday in response to the deadly shootings of Keith Porter in Los Angeles, Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, as well as the Trump administration’s involvement in Venezuela.

The events have sparked protests locally and nationwide, with demonstrators calling for accountability.

Timeline:

Below is a timeline of events that have prompted nationwide debate, with some demanding justice.

December 31, 2025

Keith Porter Jr., a 43-year-old father, was fatally shot on New Year’s Eve by an off-duty Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent at an apartment complex in Northridge.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a statement saying the agent "bravely responded to an active shooter situation" and "exchanged gunfire with" Porter.

"He was a great Black man. He was a girl dad," said Porter’s cousin, Jsane Tyler.

Porter’s mother, Franceola Armstrong, described her son as a man with a wonderful soul and big heart during a Los Angeles City Council meeting on Friday, Jan. 9.

January 7, 2026

Renee Nicole Good, was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minnesota, federal and local officials said.

According to an Associated Press report, Good's ex-husband, who asked not to be named out of concern for the safety of their children, said Good had just dropped off her 6-year-old son at school Wednesday and was driving home with her current partner when they encountered a group of ICE agents on a snowy street in Minneapolis.

Trump administration officials painted Good as a domestic terrorist who had attempted to ram federal agents with her car.

January 8, 2026

The day after Good’s deadly shooting, two people were shot by Customs and Border Patrol agents in Portland, Oregon.

On Friday, DHS identified the two people shot as Luis David Nico Moncada and Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras, adding the two are undocumented immigrants and are suspected of being part of the Tren de Aragua gang.

What we know:

Events are set to be held on Saturday, Jan. 10 as Angelenos continue to express their outrage following the deadly shootings involving federal agents.

Planned protests, vigil in Southern California

Downtown Los Angeles

A rally against Good’s shooting and the Trump administration’s involvement is set for 2 p.m. in Pershing Square.

Pasadena

San Gabriel Foothills Indivisible at 10 a.m. will conduct a protest on the corner of Garfield Avenue and Colorado Boulevard across from The Paseo open-air shopping center as part of what is being called "ICE Out For Good."

Woodland Hills

A demonstration is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on the northeast corner of Topanga Canyon boulevards.

Palms

Indivisible Westside Los Angeles has planned a protest set to begin at 2:30 p.m. near the Palms Blvd. overpass of the 405 Freeway.

Indivisible describes itself as "a grassroots movement of thousands of local Indivisible groups with a mission to elect progressive leaders, rebuild our democracy, and defeat the Trump agenda"

Carson

A candlelit vigil is scheduled at 5 p.m. at Carson Park.

Najee Ali, the director of Project Islamic Hope and one of the vigil's organizers, said the shootings of Good and Porter Jr. on New Year's Eve "are not isolated incidents."

"They reflect a dangerous pattern of excessive force, poor judgment, and a lack of accountability that is costing innocent people their lives," Ali said in a statement. "We are coming together to mourn, to demand truth and to call for justice."