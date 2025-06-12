An inside look at ICE operations in Los Angeles

The Brief FOX 11 cameras rode along with ICE during operations in Los Angeles this week. ICE detained five people in El Monte on Thursday, saying they believe the people were in the U.S. illegally. It's not clear if any of the five have criminal records.



FOX 11 was given exclusive access this week to follow along with ICE immigration enforcement operations across Los Angeles.

What we know:

On Wednesday and Thursday, FOX 11 followed ICE as they targeted people who they say are wanted non-US citizens with criminal backgrounds. Agents said they spend days researching suspects to attempt apprehensions at homes, workplaces, and more.

Also on Thursday, ICE conducted what they called "roving patrol consensual encounter apprehensions" in El Monte. During these encounters, agents were heard asking people where they were from.

SUGGESTED: Newsom wins: Trump must give control of National Guard to California, judge rules

In the encounters witnessed by FOX 11, one man was determined to be a U.S. citizen, and further questions stopped. While ICE apprehended five others they believe to be in the U.S. illegally

The five apprehensions occurred outside an apartment, along a street, and at a workplace.

What they're saying:

Agents on scene were not authorized to answer questions for publication relating to whom or why some people were questioned. FOX 11 reached out to the ICE media team for more details relating to the apprehensions we witnessed.

SUGGESTED: ICE in Irvine: Councilmember warns undocumented immigrants to stay home

Some anti-ICE protesters could consistently be seen following, confronting, and recording ICE agents. ICE said their agents wear face masks for their own safety.

What we don't know:

Currently, it’s unclear if the five people detained in El Monte Thursday have criminal records or not.