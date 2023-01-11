This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America

It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles.

To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.

Los Angeles ranked as No. 6 in the U.S. with drivers losing the most hours in traffic. Chicago took the top spot, with drivers there losing 155 hours, followed by Boston (134 hours), New York (117 hours), Philadelphia (114 hours), and Miami (105). One other California city ranked in the top 10 - San Francisco at 97 hours.

The full report also includes data on the most congested traffic corridors in several of the countries studied, and plenty of major U.S. metro areas are at the top of the list.

One Southern California freeway ranked as the second most-congested corridor in America. That accolade went to everyone's favorite stretch of southbound I-5 in Los Angeles from I-10 to I-605.

Drivers who traveled this stretch last year during the peak hour of 5 p.m. lost 127 hours stuck in traffic last year.

According to the study, the worst of all corridors is a 30-mile stretch of 1-95 South in Stamford, Connecticut.

The study also found that the average driver in Los Angeles spent nearly $350 more for fuel last year than in 2021.

You can read more about the INRIX study by tapping or clicking here.



