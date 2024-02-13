Los Angeles creates new position for Deputy Mayor of Homelessness

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has appointed Dr. Etsemaye P. Agonafer, MD, MPH, MS, as the City’s first-ever Deputy Mayor of Homelessness and Community Health. The move comes amidst heightened efforts to tackle the city's homelessness crisis, with thousands more residents housed during Mayor Bass's tenure.

According to Bass, Dr. Agonafer's appointment underscores the city's commitment to addressing homelessness through a multifaceted approach, combining housing with essential services. Her responsibilities will include enhancing coordination and delivery of social, health, and behavioral health services to individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Having joined the Mayor’s office in 2023 as a Community Health Advisor, Dr. Agonafer has already contributed to initiatives such as the Inside Safe program, which provides county services and substance use disorder support to interim housing participants.

Mayor Bass expressed optimism about Dr. Agonafer's appointment, emphasizing the importance of health in stabilizing unhoused individuals. Dr. Agonafer brings extensive experience in advancing health equity, having served as an internal medicine physician, educator, and community-engaged researcher.

Prior to her role in the Mayor’s Office, Dr. Agonafer worked as an Assistant Professor at the Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine and served as a White House Fellow in the Biden-Harris Administration.

Lourdes Castro Ramirez, Chief of Housing and Homelessness Solutions, welcomed Dr. Agonafer's expertise, highlighting the crucial link between housing and healthcare in addressing homelessness.

The Mayor's office says the appointment signals Los Angeles' ongoing commitment to addressing the complex issue of homelessness with urgency and comprehensive strategies.

RELATED: Los Angeles Homeless Count 2023 results released, showing 10% increase in city of LA

While Mayor Bass said that her administration helped shelter more than 14,000 individuals in her first six months, the region’s annual homelessness count reported a 10% jump within Los Angeles city limits,